Latest market news

11 August 2026, 9:44 pmEARNINGS AND TRADING: Trafigura looks to exit Atalaya Mining holding
The following is a round-up of earnings and trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately
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11 August 2026, 9:44 pmEARNINGS AND TRADING: Trafigura looks to exit Atalaya Mining holding
The following is a round-up of earnings and trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately
11 August 2026, 9:31 pmKingspan buys BMC Manufacturing Group for an initial EUR850 million
Kingspan Group PLC on Tuesday announced the acquisition of BMC Manufacturing Group for an initial EUR850 million.
BMC is a
11 August 2026, 8:23 pmIN BRIEF: CMA seeks comment on Air Liquide's home oxygen sale
Air Liquide SA - Paris-based industrial gases company - Says UK Competition and Markets Authority has begun seeking comments
11 August 2026, 7:39 pmTRADING UPDATES: Capricorn suitors say no offers ahead of Genel vote
The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance
11 August 2026, 7:01 pmTRADING UPDATES: Redcentric buyback progamme; Synectics product launch
The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance
11 August 2026, 6:23 pmTRADING UPDATES: East Star Verkhuba update; BSF distribution deal
The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance
11 August 2026, 6:12 pmIN BRIEF: IG Group non-executive buys over 36,000 shares
IG Group Holdings PLC - London-based online trading platform - Non-Executive Director Andrew Barron buys 36,416 shares at 1
11 August 2026, 6:06 pmShoe Zone announces buyback, reports positive trading
Shoe Zone PLC on Tuesday said that it traded "positively" last month, and announced the start of a £3.5 million buyback.
In
11 August 2026, 5:43 pmBSF Enterprise shares soar as it agrees 10-year global cosmetics deal
BSF Enterprise PLC on Tuesday said it has agreed a worldwide exclusive commercialisation and supply partnership for its ETSYL
11 August 2026, 5:15 pmLate market roundup: FTSE 100 closes down but oil stocks make gains
Stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the US-Iran conflict and with eyes on Wednesday's US
11 August 2026, 4:47 pmIN BRIEF: Cairn Homes appoints Pat Farrell as independent non-executive director
Cairn Homes PLC – Irish house-builder and developer – Appoints Pat Farrell as an independent non-executive director
11 August 2026, 4:40 pmAltynGold "on track" for full year after quarterly production boost
AltynGold PLC on Tuesday reported increased gold production for its second quarter, and said it is on track to meet market
11 August 2026, 4:30 pmSeeing Machines reports profitable second half as revenue surges
Seeing Machines Ltd on Tuesday reported a profitable second half and strong annual performance, saying it had reached an
11 August 2026, 3:03 pmIN BRIEF: Aptitude Software announces Kenneth Paqvalen as new CFO
Aptitude Software Group PLC – London-based finance software firm – Appoints Kenneth Paqvalen as chief financial officer, with
11 August 2026, 2:28 pmRentGuarantor interim revenue triples as hails renters' rights act
RentGuarantor Holdings PLC on Tuesday said the renters' rights act that came into force in England in May had a positive
11 August 2026, 1:47 pmUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
|Wednesday 12 August
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|half year results
|Bravura Solutions Ltd
|full year results
|Evoke PLC
|half year results
|Hill
11 August 2026, 1:19 pmThor Explorations profit falls on lower second-quarter revenue
Thor Explorations Ltd on Tuesday backed full-year production guidance as it reported a drop in second-quarter profit and
11 August 2026, 1:08 pmMedpal AI celebrates UK authorisation for Eli Lilly weight loss pill
MedPal AI PLC on Tuesday welcomed the news that the UK is the first European country to authorise Eli Lilly & Co's Foundayo
11 August 2026, 12:56 pmCasualties reported after ship hit in Red Sea: maritime agency
An "unknown projectile" struck a cargo vessel near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait off the coast of Yemen, causing an
11 August 2026, 12:41 pmPublic Policy Holding ups outlook on expected boost from acquisitions
Public Policy Holding Company Inc on Tuesday raised guidance to reflect the impact of acquisitions, as it reported a mixed
11 August 2026, 12:34 pmHeatwaves set to drive prices higher, UK food producers warn
Soaring temperatures and droughts across the UK and Europe are set to drive prices higher, food and drink producers have
11 August 2026, 12:20 pmLunchtime market roundup: FTSE flat as oil majors up, insurers down
Equities in Europe were treading water on Tuesday afternoon, as oil prices climbed on the fading conviction that a Hormuz re
11 August 2026, 12:10 pmFermi shares jump on first binding Matador lease agreement
Fermi Inc on Tuesday announced the execution of its first binding customer lease agreement at its Project Matador campus in
11 August 2026, 11:30 amBellway posts higher house completions; launches GBP50 million buyback
Bellway PLC on Tuesday said it expects its stronger 2026 revenue to lift underlying profit as housing completions increased
11 August 2026, 11:28 amFunding Circle signs GBP500 million funding agreement with Castlelake
Funding Circle Holdings PLC on Tuesday announced a new funding agreement with alternative investment manager Castlelake LP